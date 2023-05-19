Inspectors praise "outstanding" Bedford service for dementia sufferers in glowing report

Right at Home Bedford – a home care service in Kempston – has been rated outstanding by inspectors.

The service, run by Overslade Care Ltd, is a care agency for people living in their own homes – it also supports older adults living with a physical disability or dementia.

Right at Home Bedford has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an inspection in February and March

As well as rating it outstanding overall, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the service was outstanding when it came to be caring and well-led and good when it came to being safe, effective and responsive.

Gill Hodgson-Reilly, CQC deputy director of operations in the East of England, said: “The care provided to people at Right at Home Bedford was outstanding. We found a culture which was extremely person centred, inclusive and empowering.

“People were supported to live their lives the way they wanted to and were supported by staff to express themselves and make their own choices at their own pace.

“On one occasion the registered manager had respectfully disagreed with a relative’s view about someone lacking capacity. The registered manager arranged to speak to the person over two visits. This enabled them to contribute meaningfully to the process and also demonstrate they were in fact able to make certain decisions relating to the care they received.

“Throughout the inspection, we saw many great examples of how people's lives had been enriched since using Right at Home Bedford. Someone at the service was a huge football fan and staff arranged a trip so they could see their favourite team play live after they mentioned how they missed going to games due to a change in their health needs. Staff went with them to give support, which shows how much this service goes the extra mile.”

During their visits in February and March, inspectors found:

Staff went to great lengths to ensure people were able to express their views

Staffing was arranged so people received their care and support in a personal way that wasn’t rushed

People confirmed staff treated them with sensitivity and ensured they felt respected and listened to