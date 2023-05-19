Two Bedford restaurants need 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency
Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with only two – O For Coffee in Oakley and Lime Street Buffet Limited (Harko Oriental), in Bedford – needing ‘major improvement’.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
Bar & Bistro at Wixams Retirement Village, Bedford Road, Wixams – rated on April 12
Brickhill Coffee Post, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on April 6
Fancy Bakery, Roff Avenue, Bedford – rated on March 31
The Golden Cross, Bedford Road, Great Barford – rated on March 30
The Giddy Goat at The Garage, High Street, Riseley – rated on March 30
Ground Floor Coffee Shop (Kings Arms Trust) at Kings House, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on March 27
The Kiln at Stewartby Club, Broadmead Road, Stewartby – rated on March 22
Four Seasons Cafe at Mowsbury Park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford – rated on March 21
Il Basilico, Mill Street, Bedford – rated on March 16
The Longholme at Cafe, Bedford – rated on March 16
Peng, Pembroke Street, Bedford – rated on March 15
The Eatery at Unit A, Roman Gate, Great Denham – rated on March 15
Star Cafe, Allhallows, Bedford – rated on March 13
The Park, Kimbolton Road, Bedford – rated on April 11
The Cellar Bar at Basement, High Street, Bedford – rated on April 6
Fox And Hounds, Milton Road, Clapham – rated on March 27
Stewartby Sports & Social Club – rated on March 23
Bedfordshire Golf Club, Spring Lane, Stagsden – rated on March 17
Oakley Sports and Social Club – rated on March 15
Charles Biswell Catering, Bedford – rated on April 11
Halal Dixy, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on April 11
Big Pans People, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on March 31
Subway, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on March 17
A Burger Joint, Singer Way, Kempston – rated on March 16
Brickhill Fish & Chips, Avon Drive, Bedford – rated on March 16
RATED 4
The Pantry, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on March 2
The New Golden Lion Chinese Takeaway, York Street, Bedford – rated on March 3
Coffee Republic, High Street, Bedford – rated on March 8
Maypole Farm, Fletcher Road, Kempston – rated on March 18
Herd, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 16
The Tiger Moth, Avon Drive, Bedford – rated on March 17
R K Catering, Singer Way, Kempston – rated on March 21
Ocean Fish Bar, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on March 16
Lee's Kitchen, Duckmill Lane, Bedford – rated on March 14
9th Kitchen, Cross Roads Shops, Church Road, Wilstead – rated on March 29
Deniz Fish Bar, Park Road West, Bedford – rated on April 12
Al Jannat, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on April 13
RATED 3
Kempston Kebab, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on March 7
Mile Road Cafe, Bedford – rated on March 20
Top Floor Bistro and Bar, Bedford International Athletic Stadium, Barkers Lane, Bedford – rated on February 23
Dudu Bar Restaurant and Lounge, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on March 22
Spices of Paradise, The Magpie Inn, High Street, Harrold – rated on March 29
The Cappuccino Bar, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on April 13
RATED 1
O For Coffee at Unit 1, Oakley Park, Station Road, Oakley – rated on February 27
Lime Street Buffet Limited, 12 Lime Street, Bedford – rated on March 28