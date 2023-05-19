News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Two Bedford restaurants need 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Is your favourite one of them?

By Clare Turner
Published 19th May 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 18:15 BST

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency

Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with only two – O For Coffee in Oakley and Lime Street Buffet Limited (Harko Oriental), in Bedford – needing ‘major improvement’.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

A Food Standards Agency rating stickerA Food Standards Agency rating sticker
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker
Most Popular

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Bar & Bistro at Wixams Retirement Village, Bedford Road, Wixams – rated on April 12

Brickhill Coffee Post, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on April 6

Fancy Bakery, Roff Avenue, Bedford – rated on March 31

The Golden Cross, Bedford Road, Great Barford – rated on March 30

The Giddy Goat at The Garage, High Street, Riseley – rated on March 30

Ground Floor Coffee Shop (Kings Arms Trust) at Kings House, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on March 27

The Kiln at Stewartby Club, Broadmead Road, Stewartby – rated on March 22

Four Seasons Cafe at Mowsbury Park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford – rated on March 21

Il Basilico, Mill Street, Bedford – rated on March 16

The Longholme at Cafe, Bedford – rated on March 16

Peng, Pembroke Street, Bedford – rated on March 15

The Eatery at Unit A, Roman Gate, Great Denham – rated on March 15

Star Cafe, Allhallows, Bedford – rated on March 13

The Park, Kimbolton Road, Bedford – rated on April 11

The Cellar Bar at Basement, High Street, Bedford – rated on April 6

Fox And Hounds, Milton Road, Clapham – rated on March 27

Stewartby Sports & Social Club – rated on March 23

Bedfordshire Golf Club, Spring Lane, Stagsden – rated on March 17

Oakley Sports and Social Club – rated on March 15

Charles Biswell Catering, Bedford – rated on April 11

Halal Dixy, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on April 11

Big Pans People, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on March 31

Subway, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on March 17

A Burger Joint, Singer Way, Kempston – rated on March 16

Brickhill Fish & Chips, Avon Drive, Bedford – rated on March 16

RATED 4

The Pantry, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on March 2

The New Golden Lion Chinese Takeaway, York Street, Bedford – rated on March 3

Coffee Republic, High Street, Bedford – rated on March 8

Maypole Farm, Fletcher Road, Kempston – rated on March 18

Herd, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 16

The Tiger Moth, Avon Drive, Bedford – rated on March 17

R K Catering, Singer Way, Kempston – rated on March 21

Ocean Fish Bar, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on March 16

Lee's Kitchen, Duckmill Lane, Bedford – rated on March 14

9th Kitchen, Cross Roads Shops, Church Road, Wilstead – rated on March 29

Deniz Fish Bar, Park Road West, Bedford – rated on April 12

Al Jannat, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on April 13

RATED 3

Kempston Kebab, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on March 7

Mile Road Cafe, Bedford – rated on March 20

Top Floor Bistro and Bar, Bedford International Athletic Stadium, Barkers Lane, Bedford – rated on February 23

Dudu Bar Restaurant and Lounge, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on March 22

Spices of Paradise, The Magpie Inn, High Street, Harrold – rated on March 29

The Cappuccino Bar, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on April 13

RATED 1

O For Coffee at Unit 1, Oakley Park, Station Road, Oakley – rated on February 27

Lime Street Buffet Limited, 12 Lime Street, Bedford – rated on March 28

Related topics:BedfordKempstonFood Standards Agency