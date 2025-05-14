Inspectors find parts of Bedford care home dirty and smelly with protruding nails and mould

A health watchdog has criticised CareTech Community Services Limited and given it an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) made two visits to the Chaucer Road home in March and has published its findings.

Inspectors said CareTech requires improvement in four key areas – including safety and leadership – and is in breach of three regulations of the Health and Social Care Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It did, however, receive a ‘good’ rating in the caring category.

CareTech Community Services Ltd, in Chaucer Road, Bedford

But management at CareTech – which supports autistic people and those living with a learning disability – says it’s taken immediate action to address the issues raised.

The CQC report said: “The provider did not consistently manage potential risks in the care environment. During our inspection, we identified safety issues such as a broken window restrictor, a fire door not complying with regulations, and en suite bathrooms with missing radiators, protruding nails, and mould.

"Although staff and the registered manager had reported ongoing concerns about the environment, including lighting issues and malfunctioning fire doors, the provider had not addressed these promptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After our first inspection day, the provider acted to resolve these concerns. However, we observed a hazardous wood and nail plank found in one bathroom during our following visit.”

Inspectors went on to say: “The provider and the staff team did not always assess or manage the risk of infection. During our inspection, we noted several areas of the service that were visibly dirty and had malodours. In one bedroom, a large brown stain was on the wall. We informed the registered manager of these concerns, who agreed there had not been an acceptable level of cleanliness.

"Although the service made some improvements following our feedback, not all of our concerns were addressed. For example, stains on walls remained.”

Inspectors were also concerned that staff weren’t trained to support people who used different methods of communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “We observed one person signing for something to eat and staff did not understand what this sign meant.”

The health watchdog also found:

Staff were not labelling food items, which increased the risk of people eating food past recommended guidelines

The provider did not always make sure medicines and treatments were safe and met people’s needs

The home did not always support people to maximise their independence, choice and control

Care plans and risk assessments were not always updated

However, on the positive side, the inspectors did find:

There were enough staff to support people safely

Staff had training in areas relevant to their job roles

People were treated with kindness, empathy and compassion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for CareTech said: “We are disappointed with the outcome of the recent CQC inspection at 82 Chaucer Road and have taken immediate action to address the issues raised. A detailed improvement plan was put in place following the inspection on March 7, 2025 and is being closely monitored.

“The report also highlighted positive feedback from people we support and their families, who told inspectors they felt safe and well cared for. Staff were found to be appropriately trained in safeguarding and knew how to respond to concerns.

“It’s important to note that 85% of CareTech’s CQC-registered services are currently rated good or outstanding. We are committed to ensuring high-quality, person-centred care across all our services, including at 82 Chaucer Road.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers