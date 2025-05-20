Free yoga returns to Bedford Park for 6th year

A previous yoga session at Bedford Park

You’re about to feel zen as Yoga and Wellbeing in the Park returns to Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its sixth year, the free event runs from 10am to 7pm on Sunday, June 8 at Bedford Park, next to Bedford Pavilion.

It’s part of the Great Big Green Week, has been organised by the council and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event features two activity zones with a diverse schedule of sessions led by fully qualified instructors, including Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Flow, Chair Yoga, Qigong, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Laughter Yoga, Sound Bath Meditation, and mindful games for families.

Sessions cater to various needs, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), pregnant and postnatal participants, and anyone seeking gentle or more dynamic practices.

Attendees can also visit the Wellbeing Information Desk, where mental health services and charities will provide advice and resources. Wellness chair massages will also be available between 11am and 3pm.

You also don’t need to book in advance but there will be a limited number of yoga mats and chairs for those who need them. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers