Free yoga returns to Bedford Park for 6th year
Now in its sixth year, the free event runs from 10am to 7pm on Sunday, June 8 at Bedford Park, next to Bedford Pavilion.
It’s part of the Great Big Green Week, has been organised by the council and is suitable for all ages and abilities.
The event features two activity zones with a diverse schedule of sessions led by fully qualified instructors, including Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Flow, Chair Yoga, Qigong, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Laughter Yoga, Sound Bath Meditation, and mindful games for families.
Sessions cater to various needs, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), pregnant and postnatal participants, and anyone seeking gentle or more dynamic practices.
Attendees can also visit the Wellbeing Information Desk, where mental health services and charities will provide advice and resources. Wellness chair massages will also be available between 11am and 3pm.
You also don’t need to book in advance but there will be a limited number of yoga mats and chairs for those who need them. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.