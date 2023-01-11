Free gym and swim memberships for care leavers and young carers in Bedford

Fusion Lifestyle and Bedford Borough Council have joined forces to help care leavers, young carers and youngsters with disabilities or additional needs.

Care leavers memberships have been created, offering Bedford care leavers free gym and swim memberships at both John Bunyan Sports & Fitness and Robinson Pool.

Those leaving care can find out if they are eligible by contacting the council’s 16 Plus Supporting Futures Team

Robinson Pool

The soft play space at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness is being put to good use too, hosting both respite sessions for young carers and SEND soft play sessions.

The monthly 90-minute sessions for young carers – funded by charity Carers in Bedfordshire – will provide respite for young children who spend much of their time outside of school caring for parents or siblings.

During the sessions, carers have exclusive use of the soft play space to play and the café to talk and share experiences. Charity staff are on hand to supervise and provide the children with a sounding board to discuss any issues.

Weekly SEND soft play sessions also make use of the space. The term-time-only sessions run from 5.30-6.30pm and are open to children aged 12 and under who have disabilities or additional needs. Children can have fun while parents and carers mingle, chat and support each other. A hoist is available if needed and siblings are welcome to join the sessions too.