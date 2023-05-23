Fancy a workout? There's new outdoor gym equipment at Bedford's Embankment

New outdoor gym equipment has been installed at Bedford’s Embankment.

There’s also new paths in St Mary’s Garden, resurfacing on the Embankment and new signs along the river.

Councillor Henry Vann at the new outdoor gym

It’s all part of the Riverside for All project which was overseen by Councillor Henry Vann when he was the portfolio holder for town centres and planning.

He said: “This gym equipment is all part of our vision of a Riverside for All and a thriving Bedford.

"Bedford’s greatest asset is its riverside – the Great Ouse draws people in from across the country and one of our major town centre plan objectives was to improve the links, signage and routes between the river and our town centre.