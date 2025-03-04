Damning report reveals staff member at Bedford care home was pushed to the floor TWICE

A health watchdog has criticised a Bedford care home and given it an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) made two visits to Mulberry House home last November and December but have only just published its findings.

Inspectors also said four aspects it critiques – effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership – ‘required improvement’, while safety was ‘inadequate’.

The CQC issued Really Flexible Care Ltd – which runs the home in Martham Close – with a section 29 warning notice over FOUR breaches of the Health and Social Care Act.

And as far as the health watchdog is concerned, Mulberry House – which supports those with autism and learning disabilities – is unsafe with people at increased risk of being harmed.

The report said: “One of these incidents involved a staff member being pushed to the floor twice where they could have been significantly injured. This placed people at increased risk of harm and increased the risk of lessons not always being learnt to continually identify and embed good practice.”

Bedford Today approached Really Flexible Care Ltd multiple times for comment but as yet, have not received a reply.

The report went on to say: “We identified concerns with showers being able to get hot enough to scald, the safe storage of cleaning products, window restrictors not being in place on all windows and the safety of fire doors... During the assessment, the provider told us they had taken action in response to these concerns, however during our final visit we found concerns related to shower temperatures, fire doors and the storage of cleaning products remained.”

And the criticism didn’t stop there. CQC inspectors also slammed the level of staffing at Mulberry House.

Inspectors said: “Staff schedules showed female staff had lone worked with a person when the service had assessed they and the person would be at risk from this.”

The report also found:

The service did not always assess or manage the risk of infection

The service did not always make sure that medicines administration was safe

The service did not always ensure people's care and support were effective

Conflicting information in people’s care plans about how staff should communicate with them to support them

Leaders were unable to locate or evidence an on-call policy for managers or a lone working policy for staff

But on the positive. the report said:

The service supported people to live healthier lives

Staff made sure people only needed to tell their story once by sharing their assessment of needs

The service treated people with kindness, empathy and compassion and respected their privacy and dignity

The service promoted people’s independence and treated people as individuals