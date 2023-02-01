News you can trust since 1845
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople is the only part of the borough to record a rise in Covid

Cases are very low in every other neighbourhood

By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 2 min read

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in the seven days to January 21.

Four wards in Bedford have recorded a drop, while in many of the other areas, there are so few cases, data hasn’t even been shared by the Government.

Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople has recorded six cases in even days
And it’s only Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople which has recorded a rise over a seven-day period.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Brickhill - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 3 cases

Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kingsbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 3 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 6 cases

You can check your postcode for new cases here

