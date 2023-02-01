Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople is the only part of the borough to record a rise in Covid

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in the seven days to January 21.

Four wards in Bedford have recorded a drop, while in many of the other areas, there are so few cases, data hasn’t even been shared by the Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wyboston, Great Barford and Cople has recorded six cases in even days

And it’s only Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople which has recorded a rise over a seven-day period.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Brickhill - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 3 cases

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kingsbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 3 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 6 cases

Advertisement