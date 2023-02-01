Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople is the only part of the borough to record a rise in Covid
Cases are very low in every other neighbourhood
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in the seven days to January 21.
Four wards in Bedford have recorded a drop, while in many of the other areas, there are so few cases, data hasn’t even been shared by the Government.
And it’s only Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople which has recorded a rise over a seven-day period.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Brickhill - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 3 cases
Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kingsbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Putnoe - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 3 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 6 cases
