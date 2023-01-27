Two die from Covid in Bedford in a week

As of yesterday (Thursday, January 26), Bedford recorded 25 cases in a week, with a total of 70,991 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 65 cases, with a new total of 108,892, while Luton has 27, taking the total to 81,279.

And with Bedford recording 25 cases in a week – that averages at just 3.5 cases a day.

There have been two deaths in Bedford (732), six in Luton (791), and six in Central Bedfordshire (905).

Currently, 25 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 30 patients were admitted in the last seven days. One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.