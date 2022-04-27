UPDATE: One Covid death in Bedford as nearly 100 people test positive

As of today (April 27), Bedford recorded 99 cases, with a total of 63,927 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 146 cases, with a new total of 97,427, while Luton has 68, taking the total to 74,861.

There was one death in Bedford (624), one in Luton (690), and one in Central Bedfordshire (771).

Bedford

Currently, there are 161 patients being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals - Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 17,111 and it now stands at 22,011,920. The total number of deaths is 174,448 - with 304 recorded today.