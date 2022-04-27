Covid cases on the rise again in Bedford's Queen's Park

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to April 21.

They have dropped across most areas of Bedford, but have risen again in Queen's Park in just seven days.

Here's the full breakdown:

Cases have risen again in Queen's Park

Bromham & Biddenham - 27 cases

Brickhill - 21 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 26 cases

Cauldwell - 15 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 21 cases

De Parys - 6 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 29 cases

Goldington - 20 cases

Harpur - 19 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 14 cases

Kempston Central & East - 9 cases

Kempston North - 18 cases

Kempston West & South - 28 cases

Kingsbrook - 17 cases

Newnham - 11 cases

Putnoe - 20 cases

Queen's Park - 18 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 9 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 22 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 40 cases