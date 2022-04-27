Covid cases on the rise again in Bedford's Queen's Park

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to April 21.
They have dropped across most areas of Bedford, but have risen again in Queen's Park in just seven days.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 27 cases
Brickhill - 21 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 26 cases
Cauldwell - 15 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 21 cases
De Parys - 6 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 29 cases
Goldington - 20 cases
Harpur - 19 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 14 cases
Kempston Central & East - 9 cases
Kempston North - 18 cases
Kempston West & South - 28 cases
Kingsbrook - 17 cases
Newnham - 11 cases
Putnoe - 20 cases
Queen's Park - 18 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 9 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 22 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 40 cases
You can check your postcode for Covid cases