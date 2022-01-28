UPDATE: Nearly 340 people in Bedford test positive for Covid in just 24 hours

As of today (January 28), Bedford recorded 338 cases, with a total of 47,388 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 463 cases, with a new total of 71,106, while Luton has 341, taking the total to 59,409.

There were no deaths in Bedford (573), three in Central Bedfordshire (695) and two in Luton (630).

Bedford

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 181 are currently being treated in hospital and six patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 130,596 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 298,334 and Milton Keynes has 72,995 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 89,176 and now stands at 16,333,980. There were 277 deaths, bringing the total to 155,317.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.