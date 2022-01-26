Wear a mask says council as Bedford Covid case rates THIRD HIGHEST in England

Bedford Borough Council is urging the public to take steps to keep themselves and others safe as the town has the third highest Covid-19 case rate in England.

With 1,488 cases per 100,000 people in the borough, the council is asking people to:

*keep doing a lateral flow test before you meet up with people

*wear a face covering in indoor places and when using public transport

*stay at home if you’re feeling unwell and book a PCR test if you have Covid symptoms

The council is also recommending education staff and secondary school pupils continue to wear face coverings in communal areas and on school transport until half term, when this will be reviewed.

This advice is being given to early years providers, schools and colleges across Bedford borough, Central Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Vicky Head, director of Public Health, said: “Case rates are not falling locally as they are in other places. We are seeing record rates in our school pupils particularly, and case rates are not currently falling in adults either.

“High rates of infection are causing disruption to education locally as significant numbers of pupils and staff are required to isolate. To help slow the spread of Covid-19 we are asking education staff and secondary school pupils to continue to wear their face coverings in communal areas and on the school bus.”

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for public health at Bedford Borough Council, said: “We’re still seeing worryingly high case rates in Bedford borough, and a very high number of cases among our school age children. We must do all that we can to keep young people in school.

“Taking regular lateral flow tests, especially before meeting others, wearing face coverings, and staying at home if you feel unwell are all still important measures. If you do have symptoms, please book a PCR test and immediately isolate.