UPDATE: Government move to weekly Covid reporting despite cases soaring again in Bedford

Over the weekend, Bedford recorded 115 cases, with a total of 65,268 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 220 cases, with a new total of 99,915, while Luton has 112, taking the total to 76,222.

These cases cover the weekend and today – and are a far cry from Bedford’s usual average of 80 cases over any given weekend.

Bedford

Despite the general rise in cases in the UK, the Government has taken the decision to move to weekly reporting of the virus as of July 1.

The ONS (Office for National Statistics) said cases were up in all age groups but confirmed it was too early to say whether this was the start of another wave.

Frustratingly, Public Health England has revised the number of deaths down by one yet again in Bedford (644) – there was one death in Luton (712) and no deaths in Central Bedfordshire (805).

There are currently 46 people being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.