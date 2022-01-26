UPDATE: Bedford records five deaths and over new 350 cases

As of today (January 26), Bedford recorded 354 cases, with a total of 46,725 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 507 cases, with a new total of 70,136, while Luton has 416, taking the total to 58,707.

There were five deaths in Bedford (572), two in Central Bedfordshire (690) and one in Luton (627).

Bedford

Earlier today Bedford Today revealed how the council was urging the public to wear a mask on public transport and in indoor places as Bedford now has the THIRD HIGHEST Covid rate in England

In Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, 167 are currently being treated in hospital and 13 patients are on ventilation beds.

There is no further breakdown between the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 128,573 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 294,698 and Milton Keynes has 71,910 cases.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 102,292 and now stands at 16,149,319. There were 346 deaths, bringing the total to 154,702.

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.