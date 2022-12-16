News you can trust since 1845
Three people die from Covid in a week as cases in Bedford start to rise

Four patients are in ventilation beds

By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read

As of yesterday (Thursday, December 15), Bedford recorded 135 cases in a week, with a total of 70,432 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 192 cases, with a new total of 108,001, while Luton has 78, taking the total to 80,812.

And with Bedford recording 135 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at 19 cases a day.

There have been three deaths in Bedford (709), one in Luton (776), and three in Central Bedfordshire (889).

Currently, 53 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 44 patients were admitted in the last seven days. Four patients are in ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

The figures come from the Government website

