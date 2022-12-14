Bedford Covid cases on the rise in Brickhill again

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to December 3.

Eight wards have had an increase: Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill; Cauldwell; Harrold, Chellington & Turvey; Kempston North; Kempston West & South; Kingsbrook; and Riseley & Sharnbrook.

The biggest leap was in Brickhill.

Encouragingly, after last week, Goldington instances of Covid have dropped slightly.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 4 cases

Brickhill - 6 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Cauldwell - 5 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases

De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 5 cases

Goldington - 6 cases

Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 4 cases

Kempston West & South - 4 cases

Kingsbrook - 5 cases

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 3 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

