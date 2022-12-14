Bedford Covid cases on the rise in Brickhill again
Though they have now dropped in Goldington
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to December 3.
Eight wards have had an increase: Bromham & Biddenham; Brickhill; Cauldwell; Harrold, Chellington & Turvey; Kempston North; Kempston West & South; Kingsbrook; and Riseley & Sharnbrook.
The biggest leap was in Brickhill.
Encouragingly, after last week, Goldington instances of Covid have dropped slightly.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 4 cases
Brickhill - 6 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Cauldwell - 5 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases
De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 5 cases
Goldington - 6 cases
Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 4 cases
Kempston West & South - 4 cases
Kingsbrook - 5 cases
Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Putnoe - 3 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 5 cases