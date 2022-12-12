As of Thursday (December 8), Bedford recorded 89 cases in a week, with a total of 70,297 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 158 cases, with a new total of 107,809, while Luton has 52, taking the total to 80,734.

Advertisement

Bedford

And with Bedford recording 89 cases since last Thursday – that averages at over 12 cases a day.

Since last Thursday, there has been one death in Bedford (706), one in Luton (775), and two in Central Bedfordshire (886).

Advertisement

Currently, 30 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 35 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Advertisement