Bedford Covid cases jump up in Goldington in the space of a week
And they’re on the rise elsewhere
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to November 26.
Nine wards have had an increase: Bromham & Biddenham; Castle & Kingsway; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; Goldington; Newnham; Queen's Park; Wootton & Stewartby; and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
The biggest leap was in Goldington, though cases remain high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.
Encouragingly, after last week, Brickhill instances of Covid have plummeted.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases
Brickhill - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Castle & Kingsway - 3 cases
Cauldwell - 3 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 4 cases
De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 13 cases
Goldington - 9 cases
Harpur - 3 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kingsbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Newnham - 3 cases
Putnoe - 3 cases
Queen's Park - 5 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 7 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 6 cases