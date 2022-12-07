Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to November 26.

Nine wards have had an increase: Bromham & Biddenham; Castle & Kingsway; Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh; Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams; Goldington; Newnham; Queen's Park; Wootton & Stewartby; and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

The biggest leap was in Goldington, though cases remain high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.

Encouragingly, after last week, Brickhill instances of Covid have plummeted.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases

Brickhill - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Castle & Kingsway - 3 cases

Cauldwell - 3 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 4 cases

De Parys - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 13 cases

Goldington - 9 cases

Harpur - 3 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kingsbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Newnham - 3 cases

Putnoe - 3 cases

Queen's Park - 5 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 7 cases

