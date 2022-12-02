Bedford records over 60 Covid cases in a week
There were no deaths for the second week running
As of yesterday (Thursday, December 1), Bedford recorded 62 cases in a week, with a total of 70,208 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England
Central Bedfordshire recorded 155 cases, with a new total of 107,651, while Luton has 73, taking the total to 80,682.
And with Bedford recording 62 cases since last Thursday – that averages at over eight cases a day.
Since last Thursday, there have been no deaths in Bedford (705), three in Luton (774), and two in Central Bedfordshire (884).
Currently, 20 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 20 patients were admitted in the last seven days.
Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.
The figures come from the Government website