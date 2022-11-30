Covid cases rise in Brickhill but drop across much of Bedford
Three other areas recorded a rise
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to November 19.
Four wards have had an increase: Brickhill, Cauldwell, Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams and Harpur.
But 11 areas have recorded so few cases over a seven-day period, the Government hasn’t even shared the data.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases
Brickhill - 9 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Cauldwell - 4 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
De Parys - 5 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 11 cases
Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Harpur - 3 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kingsbrook - 3 cases
Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Putnoe - 4 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 3 cases
