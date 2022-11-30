News you can trust since 1845

Covid cases rise in Brickhill but drop across much of Bedford

Three other areas recorded a rise

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to November 19.

Four wards have had an increase: Brickhill, Cauldwell, Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams and Harpur.

Brickhill

But 11 areas have recorded so few cases over a seven-day period, the Government hasn’t even shared the data.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases

Brickhill - 9 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Cauldwell - 4 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

De Parys - 5 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 11 cases

Goldington - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harpur - 3 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kingsbrook - 3 cases

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 4 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 3 cases

