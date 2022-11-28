As of Thursday (November 24), Bedford recorded 70 cases since last week, with a total of 70,146 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 85 cases, with a new total of 107,496, while Luton has 54, taking the total to 80,609.

And with Bedford recording 70 cases over the week – that averages at 10 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Thursday, there have been no deaths in Bedford (705), one in Luton (771), and one in Central Bedfordshire (882).

Currently, 18 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 24 patients were admitted in the last seven days and one patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

