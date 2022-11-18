Three more Bedford people die from Covid in a week

As of last night (November 17), Bedford has recorded 73 cases since last week, with a total of 70,076 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 83 cases, with a new total of 107,411, while Luton has 70, taking the total to 80,555.

And with Bedford recording 73 cases over the week – that averages at over 10 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Thursday, there have been three deaths in Bedford (705), four in Luton (770), and six in Central Bedfordshire (881).

Currently, 26 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 38 patients were admitted in the last seven days and one patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

