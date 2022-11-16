Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to November 5.

Eight wards have had an increase: Bromham & Biddenham, Brickhill, Castle & Kingsway, De Parys, Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, Newnham, Putnoe and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

In the space of a week, Castle & Kingsway has recorded 12 new Covid cases

The sharpest jump this week was in Castle & Kingsway as well as Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 5 cases

Brickhill - 6 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 12 cases

Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases

De Parys - 5 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 13 cases

Goldington - 3 cases

Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 4 cases

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 4 cases

Kempston West & South - 5 cases

Kingsbrook - 3 cases

Newnham - 4 cases

Putnoe - 7 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 5 cases