Covid cases on the rise in Bedford's Castle & Kingsway
They’ve also jumped in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to November 5.
Eight wards have had an increase: Bromham & Biddenham, Brickhill, Castle & Kingsway, De Parys, Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, Newnham, Putnoe and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
The sharpest jump this week was in Castle & Kingsway as well as Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 5 cases
Brickhill - 6 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 12 cases
Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases
De Parys - 5 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 13 cases
Goldington - 3 cases
Harpur - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 4 cases
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 4 cases
Kempston West & South - 5 cases
Kingsbrook - 3 cases
Newnham - 4 cases
Putnoe - 7 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 5 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 5 cases