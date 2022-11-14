As of Thursday night (November 10), Bedford has recorded 77 cases since last week, with a total of 70,003 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 132 cases, with a new total of 107,328, while Luton has 63, taking the total to 80,485.

And with Bedford recording 77 cases over the week – that averages at 11 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Thursday, there have been two deaths in Bedford (702), five in Luton (766), and two in Central Bedfordshire (875).

Currently, 44 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.