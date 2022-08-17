Three Bedford people die from Covid in just a week

As of today (August 17), Bedford has recorded 126 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 68,458 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 190 cases, with a new total of 104,868, while Luton has 162, taking the total to 79,098.

And with Bedford recording 126 cases today – that averages at 18 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Wednesday, there have been three deaths in Bedford (670), one in Luton (730), and five in Central Bedfordshire (842).

Currently, 91 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.