News you can trust since 1845

Covid cases stay high in Bedford's Castle ward

They’ve also risen in Kingsbrook

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:16 pm

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to August 5.

The good news is they’ve dropped in most parts of the borough – except four neighbourhoods which have seen a slight rise.

However, over a seven-day period, cases remain high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, Castle & Kingsway, and Bromham & Biddenham for the second week running.

Bedford's Castle ward

Most Popular

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 14 casesBrickhill - 10 casesCastle & Kingsway - 19 casesCauldwell - 10 casesClapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 13 casesDe Parys - 5 casesElstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 19 casesGoldington - 9 casesHarpur - 13 casesHarrold, Chellington & Turvey - 9 casesKempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (data not shown)Kempston North - 9 casesKempston West & South - 9 casesKingsbrook - 13 casesNewnham - 9 casesPutnoe - 9 casesQueen's Park - 7 casesRiseley & Sharnbrook - 9 casesWootton & Stewartby - 10 casesWyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 11 cases

You can check your postcode for new cases here

BedfordKingsbrookPublic Health England