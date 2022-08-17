Covid cases stay high in Bedford's Castle ward
They’ve also risen in Kingsbrook
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to August 5.
The good news is they’ve dropped in most parts of the borough – except four neighbourhoods which have seen a slight rise.
However, over a seven-day period, cases remain high in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams, Castle & Kingsway, and Bromham & Biddenham for the second week running.
Most Popular
-
1
Covid cases stay high in Bedford's Castle ward
-
2
Three Bedford people die from Covid in just a week
-
3
Bedford parent of sepsis survivor baby speaks out about PTSD battle
-
4
Woman's shock as partner dies alone weeks after cancer misdiagnosis at Bedford Hospital
-
5
Emergency responder suffers heart attack - while treating Bedford woman in cardiac arrest
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 14 casesBrickhill - 10 casesCastle & Kingsway - 19 casesCauldwell - 10 casesClapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 13 casesDe Parys - 5 casesElstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 19 casesGoldington - 9 casesHarpur - 13 casesHarrold, Chellington & Turvey - 9 casesKempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (data not shown)Kempston North - 9 casesKempston West & South - 9 casesKingsbrook - 13 casesNewnham - 9 casesPutnoe - 9 casesQueen's Park - 7 casesRiseley & Sharnbrook - 9 casesWootton & Stewartby - 10 casesWyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 11 cases