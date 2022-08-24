News you can trust since 1845

Six people die from Covid in Bedford this week

The were 110 new cases

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:32 pm

As of today (August 24), Bedford has recorded 110 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 68,568 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 151 cases, with a new total of 105,019, while Luton has 104, taking the total to 79,202.

And with Bedford recording 110 cases today – that averages at over 15 cases a day.

Bedford

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Covid cases finally plummet in Bedford's Castle ward

Since last Wednesday, there have been six deaths in Bedford (676), five in Luton (735), and three in Central Bedfordshire (845).

Currently, 72 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

The figures come from the Government website

BedfordLutonCentral BedfordshirePublic Health EnglandDunstable