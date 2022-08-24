Covid cases finally plummet in Bedford's Castle ward
And it’s good news for Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh too
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to August 12.
The good news is cases have finally plummeted in Castle & Kingsway as well as Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh.
However, over a seven-day period, they have risen in Cauldwell, Kempston Central & East, Kempston West & South, and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
Most Popular
-
1
Covid cases finally plummet in Bedford's Castle ward
-
2
Asian and black people more likely to get Covid fines than white people in Bedfordshire
-
3
Woman's shock as partner dies alone weeks after cancer misdiagnosis at Bedford Hospital
-
4
Three Bedford people die from Covid in just a week
-
5
Are you a Bedford patient at The De Parys Group? Well, it's on the move
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 12 cases
Brickhill - 6 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 8 cases
Cauldwell - 12 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases
De Parys - 5 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 13 cases
Goldington - 9 cases
Harpur - 10 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 6 cases
Kempston Central & East - 5 cases
Kempston North - 3 cases
Kempston West & South - 11 cases
Kingsbrook - 8 cases
Newnham - 7 cases
Putnoe - 7 cases
Queen's Park - 4 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 7 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 7 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 12 cases