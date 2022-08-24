Covid cases finally plummet in Bedford's Castle ward

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to August 12.

The good news is cases have finally plummeted in Castle & Kingsway as well as Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh.

However, over a seven-day period, they have risen in Cauldwell, Kempston Central & East, Kempston West & South, and Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

Cases have dropped in the Castle & Kingsway ward from 19 to eight

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 12 cases

Brickhill - 6 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 8 cases

Cauldwell - 12 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases

De Parys - 5 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 13 cases

Goldington - 9 cases

Harpur - 10 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 6 cases

Kempston Central & East - 5 cases

Kempston North - 3 cases

Kempston West & South - 11 cases

Kingsbrook - 8 cases

Newnham - 7 cases

Putnoe - 7 cases

Queen's Park - 4 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 7 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 7 cases