Putnoe is the only part of Bedford to record a rise in Covid cases in first week of 2023

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in the first week of the year.

In the seven days to January 7, 17 wards in Bedford have recorded a significant drop, while in the remaining areas, there are so few cases, data has not been shared by the Government.

Putnoe is the only part of Bedford to record a rise in cases in the first week of 2023

And it’s only Putnoe that has recorded a rise in a week.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases

Brickhill - 6 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases

De Parys - 4 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 9 cases

Goldington - 3 cases

Harpur - 5 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 4 cases

Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kingsbrook - 5 cases

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 3 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 3 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 3 cases