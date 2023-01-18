Putnoe is the only part of Bedford to record a rise in Covid cases in first week of 2023
Cases have plummeted in every other neighbourhood in the borough
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in the first week of the year.
In the seven days to January 7, 17 wards in Bedford have recorded a significant drop, while in the remaining areas, there are so few cases, data has not been shared by the Government.
And it’s only Putnoe that has recorded a rise in a week.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 3 cases
Brickhill - 6 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 3 cases
De Parys - 4 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 9 cases
Goldington - 3 cases
Harpur - 5 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 4 cases
Kempston West & South - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kingsbrook - 5 cases
Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Putnoe - 3 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 3 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 3 cases
