Seven Bedford people die from Covid in just seven days

As of last night (Thursday, January 12), Bedford recorded 48 cases in a week, with a total of 70,936 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 103 cases, with a new total of 108,786, while Luton has 72, taking the total to 81,214.

And with Bedford recording 48 cases since last Thursday – that averages at over six cases a day.

Bedford

There have been seven deaths in Bedford (726), three in Luton (781), and four in Central Bedfordshire (900).

Currently, 47 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 70 patients were admitted in the last seven days. One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.