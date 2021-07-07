Public urged to get jabbed as cases spike in Central Bedfordshire with almost 190 Covid cases in one day

As Covid cases continue to soar in Central Bedfordshire everyone is being urged to get vaccinated as soon possible.

It's not known why the cases have jumped and it's not thought there are any particular hotspots in Central Bedfordshire - but yesterday (Tuesday), there were 188 positive cases in the area while, although still high, there were just 82 the previous day.

There were 188 positive cases in Central Beds in 24 hours

In neighbouring Bedford and Luton, cases have risen steadily but not to the extent of Central Bedfordshire.

Celia Shohet, assistant director Public Health at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Vaccines are significantly reducing the link between infections and severe disease and death.

"However, the pandemic is not over. Cases are rising rapidly in our area, and we have to stay vigilant and act carefully.

“I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you can and to get your second dose as soon as you are eligible. Get a rapid lateral flow test twice a week if you have no symptoms and get a PCR test if you have any symptoms.”

You can get your vaccine at a walk-in centre this week or book online

Walk-in sessions for Pfizer vaccinations only - anyone 18 or over are available to:

Dunstable, Watling House – 9am to 5pm, today and Thursday

Biggleswade Hospital – 9am to 3pm, every day to Sunday

Walk-in opening times – AstraZeneca (over 40s only)

Dunstable, Watling House, 9am to 5pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Flitwick, Rufus Centre, times vary today, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Moderna walk-ins - anyone 18 or over