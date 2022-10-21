Over 230 Bedford people test positive for Covid - with two in ventilation beds

As of last night (October 20), Bedford has recorded 200 cases since last Thursday, with a total of 69,714 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 294 cases, with a new total of 106,848, while Luton has 142, taking the total to 80,195.

Bedford

And with Bedford recording 200 cases yesterday – that averages at over 28 cases a day.

Since last Thursday, there have been no deaths in Bedford (693), two in Luton (756), and one in Central Bedfordshire (867).

Currently, 58 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and two patients are in ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Advertisement