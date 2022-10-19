News you can trust since 1845

Bedford Covid: Cases double in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople in a week

12 other neighbourhoods have also recorded a rise

By Clare Turner
26 minutes ago - 1 min read

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to October 8.

13 wards have had an increase but, encouragingly after last week, cases have dropped in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.

However, in the space of seven days, cases have doubled in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 11 cases

Brickhill - 9 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 8 cases

Cauldwell - 7 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 9 cases

De Parys - 7 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 22 cases

Goldington - 6 cases

Harpur - 12 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 13 cases

Kempston Central & East - 7 cases

Kempston North - 8 cases

Kempston West & South - 15 cases

Kingsbrook - 14 cases

Newnham - 4 cases

Putnoe - 9 cases

Queen's Park - 5 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 13 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 16 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 26 cases

