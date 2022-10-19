Bedford Covid: Cases double in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople in a week
12 other neighbourhoods have also recorded a rise
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to October 8.
13 wards have had an increase but, encouragingly after last week, cases have dropped in Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams.
However, in the space of seven days, cases have doubled in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 11 cases
Brickhill - 9 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 8 cases
Cauldwell - 7 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 9 cases
De Parys - 7 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 22 cases
Goldington - 6 cases
Harpur - 12 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 13 cases
Kempston Central & East - 7 cases
Kempston North - 8 cases
Kempston West & South - 15 cases
Kingsbrook - 14 cases
Newnham - 4 cases
Putnoe - 9 cases
Queen's Park - 5 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 13 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 16 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 26 cases