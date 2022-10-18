Bedford recorded 216 cases since last Thursday (October 13), with a total of 69,514 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 324 cases, with a new total of 106,554, while Luton has 141, taking the total to 80,053.

And with Bedford recording 216 cases in a week – that averages at over 30 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Thursday, there have been three deaths in Bedford (693), two in Luton (754), and three in Central Bedfordshire (866).

Currently, 59 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and two patients are in ventilation beds.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.