Over 230 Bedford people test positive for Covid in a week
Cases are rising in Central Beds too
As of last night (October 6), Bedford has recorded 231 cases since last Thursday, with a total of 69,298 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England
Central Bedfordshire recorded 351 cases, with a new total of 106,230, while Luton has 181, taking the total to 79,912.
And with Bedford recording 231 cases yesterday – that averages at 33 cases a day.
Since last Wednesday, there have been no deaths in Bedford (690), three in Luton (752), and one in Central Bedfordshire (863).
Currently, 78 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one patient is in a ventilation bed.
Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.
The Government has now moved weekly reporting of the Covid figures to a Thursday.
The figures come from the Government website