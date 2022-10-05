Bedford's Cauldwell and Newnham areas record Covid hike in just a week
The UK is bracing itself for another wave
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to September 24.
And as they rise in the rest of the country, it’s a similar picture in the borough.
No less than 13 areas have experienced an increase – with two wards showing quite the hike.
In the space of a week, cases have jumped from two to 12 in Cauldwell and from two to 13 in Newnham.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Brickhill - 3 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 3 cases
Cauldwell - 12 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 14 cases
De Parys - 4 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 8 cases
Goldington - 8 cases
Harpur - 4 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases
Kempston Central & East - 7 cases
Kempston North - 6 cases
Kempston West & South - 8 cases
Kingsbrook - 10 cases
Newnham - 13 cases
Putnoe - 8 cases
Queen's Park - 6 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 8 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 11 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 9 cases
