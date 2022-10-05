Bedford's Cauldwell and Newnham areas record Covid hike in just a week

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to September 24.

And as they rise in the rest of the country, it’s a similar picture in the borough.

No less than 13 areas have experienced an increase – with two wards showing quite the hike.

Cauldwell ward

In the space of a week, cases have jumped from two to 12 in Cauldwell and from two to 13 in Newnham.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Newnham ward

Brickhill - 3 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 3 cases

Cauldwell - 12 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 14 cases

De Parys - 4 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 8 cases

Goldington - 8 cases

Harpur - 4 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 3 cases

Kempston Central & East - 7 cases

Kempston North - 6 cases

Kempston West & South - 8 cases

Kingsbrook - 10 cases

Newnham - 13 cases

Putnoe - 8 cases

Queen's Park - 6 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 8 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 11 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 9 cases