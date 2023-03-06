And over 70 patients were admitted into hospital

As of Thursday (Thursday, March 2), Bedford recorded 66 cases in a week, with a total of 71,363 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 129 cases, with a new total of 109,457, while Luton has 56, taking the total to 81,544.

Bedford

And with Bedford recording 66 cases since the previous Thursday – that averages at over nine cases a day.

Bedford recorded no new deaths (734), as did Luton (800), but Central Bedfordshire recorded one death (920).

Currently, 51 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 71 patients were admitted in the last seven days.

One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.