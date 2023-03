12 parts of Bedford have recorded a jump in cases

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in the seven days to February 18.

As cases jump up again in the borough, 12 wards have been affected with only four showing a slight drop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cases have doubled in Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople

The main areas to record a significant rise are Bromham & Biddenham; Kempston West & South – as well as Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople where cases have doubled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 9 cases

Brickhill - 5 cases

Advertisement

Advertisement

Castle & Kingsway - 4 cases

Cauldwell - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Advertisement

Advertisement

De Parys - 3 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 8 cases

Goldington - 3 cases

Harpur - 10 cases

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 7 cases

Kempston Central & East - 3 cases

Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston West & South - 7 cases

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kingsbrook - 7 cases

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 3 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 5 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 3 cases