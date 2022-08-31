NHS in Bedford to offer Covid autumn boosters

Bedford will join the rest of the country and launch autumn boosters from next week (September 5).

The life-saving booster jab will be available for the most vulnerable – which means everyone aged 50 and over as well as those who are at highest risk from serious illness such as pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions as well as frontline health and social care workers.

As with previous vaccination phases, they will be called first, with people able to book in online or through 119, provided it has been three months since their last dose.

It's booster time

Vaccinations will start with care homes. The offer will then be opened up to the remaining eligible groups.

Wait to be contacted, then you can book an appointment here