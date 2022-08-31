Two die from Covid in Bedford as UK's alert level downgraded

As of today (August 31), Bedford has recorded just 59 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 68,627 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 124 cases, with a new total of 105,143, while Luton has 94, taking the total to 79,296.

And with Bedford recording 59 cases today – that averages at over eight cases a day.

Bedford

It comes as UK’s alert level was downgraded today from three to two, meaning Covid is in general circulation but pressure on hospitals is declining or stable.

Since last Wednesday, there have been two deaths in Bedford (678), five in Luton (740), and three in Central Bedfordshire (848).

Currently, 66 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.