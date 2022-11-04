As of last night (November 3), Bedford has recorded 98 cases since last Thursday, with a total of 69,926 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 149 cases, with a new total of 107,196, while Luton has 101, taking the total to 80,422.

And with Bedford recording 98 cases over the week – that averages at 14 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Thursday, there have been four deaths in Bedford (700), one in Luton (761), and four in Central Bedfordshire (873).

Currently, 33 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.

Advertisement