Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to October 22.

Only six wards have had an increase and – encouragingly for the second week running – Queen’s Park has had so few cases, the Government hasn’t even shared the data publicly.

However, in the space of seven days, cases have nearly doubled in Bromham & Biddenham.

Cases have nearly doubled in Bromham & Biddenham

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 13 cases

Brickhill - 8 cases

Advertisement

Castle & Kingsway - 11 cases

Cauldwell - 9 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 11 cases

De Parys - 12 cases

Advertisement

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 11 cases

Goldington - 10 cases

Harpur - 6 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 10 cases

Advertisement

Kempston Central & East - 6 cases

Kempston North - 9 cases

Kempston West & South - 10 cases

Kingsbrook - 10 cases

Advertisement

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 13 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases

Advertisement

Wootton & Stewartby - 11 cases