Bedford Covid: Cases almost double in Bromham & Biddenham in a week
But in Queen’s Park, there are so few, the Government hasn’t even shared the data publicly
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to October 22.
Only six wards have had an increase and – encouragingly for the second week running – Queen’s Park has had so few cases, the Government hasn’t even shared the data publicly.
However, in the space of seven days, cases have nearly doubled in Bromham & Biddenham.
Most Popular
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 13 cases
Brickhill - 8 cases
Advertisement
Castle & Kingsway - 11 cases
Cauldwell - 9 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 11 cases
De Parys - 12 cases
Advertisement
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 11 cases
Goldington - 10 cases
Harpur - 6 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 10 cases
Advertisement
Kempston Central & East - 6 cases
Kempston North - 9 cases
Kempston West & South - 10 cases
Kingsbrook - 10 cases
Advertisement
Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Putnoe - 13 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 3 cases
Advertisement
Wootton & Stewartby - 11 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 8 cases