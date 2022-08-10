Five Bedford people die from Covid in a week

As of today (August 10), Bedford has recorded 178 cases since last Wednesday, with a total of 68,332 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 230 cases, with a new total of 104,678, while Luton has 193, taking the total to 78,936.

And with Bedford recording 178 cases today – that averages at over 25 cases a day.

Bedford

Since last Wednesday, there have been five deaths in Bedford (667), two in Luton (729), and seven in Central Bedfordshire (837).

Currently, 109 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.