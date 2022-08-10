Bedford's Covid cases remain high in Wixams, Castle and Bromham & Biddenham

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 29.
The good news is they’ve plummeted in most parts of the borough – except four neighbourhoods.
However, over a seven-day period, cases remain high inElstow, Shortstown & Wixams, Castle & Kingsway, Bromham & Biddenham as well as Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 24 cases
Brickhill - 11 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 25 cases
Cauldwell - 19 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 16 cases
De Parys - 14 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 26 cases
Goldington - 18 cases
Harpur - 14 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 8 cases
Kempston Central & East - 11 cases
Kempston North - 6 cases
Kempston West & South - 16 cases
Kingsbrook - 10 cases
Newnham - 13 cases
Putnoe - 11 cases
Queen's Park - 10 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 4 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 17 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 24 cases