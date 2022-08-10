Bedford's Covid cases remain high in Wixams, Castle and Bromham & Biddenham

But they are showing a decline all over the borough

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:40 pm

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to July 29.

The good news is they’ve plummeted in most parts of the borough – except four neighbourhoods.

Cases have dropped across Bedford

However, over a seven-day period, cases remain high inElstow, Shortstown & Wixams, Castle & Kingsway, Bromham & Biddenham as well as Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 24 cases

Brickhill - 11 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 25 cases

Cauldwell - 19 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 16 cases

De Parys - 14 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 26 cases

Goldington - 18 cases

Harpur - 14 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 8 cases

Kempston Central & East - 11 cases

Kempston North - 6 cases

Kempston West & South - 16 cases

Kingsbrook - 10 cases

Newnham - 13 cases

Putnoe - 11 cases

Queen's Park - 10 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 4 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 17 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 24 cases

You can check your postcode for new cases here

