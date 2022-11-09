Covid cases start to climb in Kempston - but plummet across Bedford
It’s good news for Bromham & Biddenham, De Parys and Putnoe
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to October 29.
Only three wards have had an increase: Queen’s Park, Newnham – and Kempston Central & East which has experienced a rise from 10 to 15 cases in seven days.
Encouragingly, cases have plummeted in Bromham & Biddenham, De Parys and Putnoe in the space of a week.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 4 cases
Brickhill - 3 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 7 cases
Cauldwell - 4 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 10 cases
De Parys - 3 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 8 cases
Goldington - 7 cases
Harpur - 3 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 6 cases
Kempston Central & East - 5 cases
Kempston North - 4 cases
Kempston West & South - 15 cases
Kingsbrook - 4 cases
Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Putnoe - 4 cases
Queen's Park - 3 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Wootton & Stewartby - 5 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 4 cases