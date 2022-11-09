Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the week leading up to October 29.

Only three wards have had an increase: Queen’s Park, Newnham – and Kempston Central & East which has experienced a rise from 10 to 15 cases in seven days.

Encouragingly, cases have plummeted in Bromham & Biddenham, De Parys and Putnoe in the space of a week.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 4 cases

Brickhill - 3 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 7 cases

Cauldwell - 4 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 10 cases

De Parys - 3 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 8 cases

Goldington - 7 cases

Harpur - 3 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 6 cases

Kempston Central & East - 5 cases

Kempston North - 4 cases

Kempston West & South - 15 cases

Kingsbrook - 4 cases

Newnham - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Putnoe - 4 cases

Queen's Park - 3 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Wootton & Stewartby - 5 cases