Covid cases spike in SEVEN areas of Bedford in seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 23.
And it’s not looking good as every single part of the borough – apart from one – has recorded a jump with SEVEN experiencing a significant leap in new cases.
Earlier this week, Bedford Today revealed how scientists feared the country could suffer a new wave thanks to two Omicron variants
In just seven days. cases have risen sharply in the seven following places:
Bromham & Biddenham – from 13 to 27
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams – from 19 to 42
Goldington – from 11 to 26
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey – from 9 to 21
Kempston North – from 6 to 19
Kempston West & South – from 10 to 26
Putnoe – from 9 to 21
Only Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople has recorded a drop.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 27 cases
Brickhill - 22 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 26 cases
Cauldwell - 15 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 17 cases
De Parys - 11 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 42 cases
Goldington - 26 cases
Harpur - 17 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 21 cases
Kempston Central & East - 10 cases
Kempston North - 19 cases
Kempston West & South - 26 cases
Kingsbrook - 17 cases
Newnham - 12 cases
Putnoe - 21 cases
Queen's Park - 12 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 9 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 18 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 19 cases