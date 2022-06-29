Covid cases spike in SEVEN areas of Bedford in seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford in the week leading up to June 23.

And it’s not looking good as every single part of the borough – apart from one – has recorded a jump with SEVEN experiencing a significant leap in new cases.

Earlier this week, Bedford Today revealed how scientists feared the country could suffer a new wave thanks to two Omicron variants

Bedford

In just seven days. cases have risen sharply in the seven following places:

Bromham & Biddenham – from 13 to 27

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams – from 19 to 42

Goldington – from 11 to 26

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey – from 9 to 21

Kempston North – from 6 to 19

Kempston West & South – from 10 to 26

Putnoe – from 9 to 21

Only Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople has recorded a drop.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 27 cases

Brickhill - 22 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 26 cases

Cauldwell - 15 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 17 cases

De Parys - 11 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 42 cases

Goldington - 26 cases

Harpur - 17 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 21 cases

Kempston Central & East - 10 cases

Kempston North - 19 cases

Kempston West & South - 26 cases

Kingsbrook - 17 cases

Newnham - 12 cases

Putnoe - 21 cases

Queen's Park - 12 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 9 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 18 cases