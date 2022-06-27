UPDATE: Fears of new Covid wave as Bedford records nearly 180 cases

Over the weekend, Bedford recorded 179 cases, with a total of 65,701 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 321 cases, with a new total of 100,637, while Luton has 118, taking the total to 76,543.

These cases cover the weekend and today – and come as scientists warn the country could suffer a new wave thanks to two Omicron variants.

Bedford

There were no new deaths in Bedford (645) – but one in Luton (713) and two in Central Bedfordshire (807).

There are currently 81 people being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.