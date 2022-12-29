News you can trust since 1845
Covid cases spike in Bedford's Putnoe as year draws to a close

They are also on the rise in Harpur and Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the final week of the year.

Eleven wards have had an increase in the week leading up to December 17 – with only six showing a decrease.

Most significant is the jump in recorded cases in Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh – from four to 17; and Putnoe – from eight to 19.

And cases are continuing to rise in the Harpur area too.

Here's the full breakdown:

Bromham & Biddenham - 8 cases

Brickhill - 7 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 4 cases

Cauldwell - 7 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 17 cases

De Parys - 10 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 11 cases

Goldington - 3 cases

Harpur - 21 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 4 cases

Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Kempston West & South - 7 cases

Kingsbrook - 4 cases

Newnham - 5 cases

Putnoe - 19 cases

Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 6 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 5 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 5 cases

You can check your postcode for new cases here