Covid cases spike in Bedford's Putnoe as year draws to a close
They are also on the rise in Harpur and Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new Covid cases in Bedford in the final week of the year.
Eleven wards have had an increase in the week leading up to December 17 – with only six showing a decrease.
Most significant is the jump in recorded cases in Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh – from four to 17; and Putnoe – from eight to 19.
And cases are continuing to rise in the Harpur area too.
Here's the full breakdown:
Bromham & Biddenham - 8 cases
Brickhill - 7 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 4 cases
Cauldwell - 7 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 17 cases
De Parys - 10 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 11 cases
Goldington - 3 cases
Harpur - 21 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 4 cases
Kempston Central & East - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston North - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Kempston West & South - 7 cases
Kingsbrook - 4 cases
Newnham - 5 cases
Putnoe - 19 cases
Queen's Park - 0-3 cases (so few cases, data is not shared)
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 6 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 5 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 5 cases