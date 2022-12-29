Three people die from Covid in Bedford in the last week of the year

In the last Covid figures of the year (December 22), Bedford recorded 152 cases in a week, with a total of 70,584 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Heath England

Central Bedfordshire recorded 216 cases, with a new total of 108,217, while Luton has 84, taking the total to 80,896.

And with Bedford recording 152 cases – that averages at over 21 cases a day.

Bedford

There have been three deaths in Bedford (712), none in Luton (776), and one in Central Bedfordshire (890).

Currently, 98 people are being treated for Covid at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and 89 patients were admitted in the last seven days. One patient is in a ventilation bed.

Unfortunately, there is no further breakdown between the two hospitals – Bedford and Luton & Dunstable.